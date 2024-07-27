NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Utah Jazz
Biggest mistake: Not trading Lauri Markkanen
The Utah Jazz entered the offseason with the desire to make a big move at some point this summer. However, most of the busy portion of the offseason has come and gone, and the Jazz have not made much of a push to improve their roster. That leads me to a greater point for the franchise – and it's the fact that not trading Lauri Markkanen this summer could end up being a huge mistake moving forward.
Theoretically, Markkanen is the type of talent a team doesn't normally trade. However, considering his age and the fact that the Jazz is nowhere near to contending in the Western Conference, it doesn't really make much sense for Utah to extend his contract. Trading him could delay the inevitable for the team.
Markkanen's trade value is at an all-time high and the Jazz would be hurting their chances of successfully rebuilding their roster by refusing to admit that he's probably not a foundational piece for the future.