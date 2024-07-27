NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Brooklyn Nets
Biggest mistake: Not completing embracing the rebuild just yet
On the one hand, the Brooklyn Nets have finally decided to fully embrace a rebuilding of their roster. However, there are still additional moves the Nets need to make if they want to truly take advantage of the opportunity they're going to have in potentially tanking for the 2025 NBA Draft. I'm afraid that their refusal to completely lean into the rebuild could delay the inevitable for the team. Trading Cameron Johnson and Dorian Finney-Smith has to happen at some point soon, or they're going to completely whiff this opportunity to clean the slate at the right time.
What confuses me most about the Nets is the fact that they've already moved forward with the hard part. Trading Mikal Bridges couldn't have been an easy decision. But the fact that the Nets have already done that should make their decisions on the other veterans all the more simple.
And until the Nets fully embrace the rebuild, this one foot in and one foot out approach is only going to set them up for more mediocrity in the Eastern Conference. Rip off the band-aid, Brooklyn.