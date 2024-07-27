NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Washington Wizards
Biggest mistake: Signing Jonas Valanciunas
As a whole, looking at the moves that the Washington Wizards have made so far this offseason, it's hard to be disappointed in their attempts to establish a new foundation for the franchise. In fact, you can make the argument that the Wizards were one of the big winners coming out of the 2024 NBA Draft. However, if there is one way we can nitpick the way the Wizards have operated this offseason, it revolves around one of their free-agency signings.
While Jonas Valanciunas is a good player in theory, I'm not sure he makes much sense for the Wizards at this point in their rebuild. Signing him to a three-year deal doesn't line up with the current timeline for Washington.
At best, you'd imagine that Washington made this move in an attempt to potentially move him at the NBA Trade Deadline or next summer in order to receive an asset in exchange. But without that guarantee, it's easy to criticize this move by Washington.