NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Charlotte Hornets
Biggest mistake: Re-signing Miles Bridges
Even though it's hard to find any tangible evidence of it on paper at the moment, there's an argument to be made that the Charlotte Hornets are one of the most interesting young teams in the Eastern Conference. If Brandon Miller continues to grow as a prospect, this is a team that could emerge as a surprising force this season. But the one move they made this offseason that I didn't exactly love was their decision to re-sign Miles Bridges. Because of his past mistakes, this offseason was a great opportunity for the Hornets to simply cut the cord and start over. They didn't do that and are going to continue to get bad publicity because of it.
In my mind, Bridges isn't a player that's going to completely change the outlook for the Hornets. He's not a franchise-changing piece and even though the locker room wants him back, there are some decisions that an organization has to make for the betterment of the future. Leaving Bridges in the past was such an easy decision and the Hornets failed.
Adam Silver allowed Bridges to return to the NBA, so I'm not saying he doesn't deserve another chance. But the Hornets could've moved on beyond this PR headache. They dropped the ball with this decision.