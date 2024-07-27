NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Chicago Bulls
Biggest mistake: Trading Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey
From the start of the NBA offseason, it was pretty clear that the Chicago Bulls were going to operate in a way in which they were going to embrace a full-on rebuild this summer. That much was proven by the Alex Caruso for Josh Giddey trade between the Bulls and Oklahoma City Thunder. At that point, the rebuild was very much underway for the Bulls. However, I can't seem to wrap my head around the thinking behind this swap. Even if the Bulls are high on Giddey, and his future potential, the agreed-upon trade doesn't make sense in my mind.
If the Bulls were seeking two future first-round picks previously, I'm not sure Giddey qualifies as that. Even if the Bulls are high on his potential, he's at best a borderline all-star player for the team in the future. I may be off on this one, but for a rebuilding team like the Bulls, I think I'd prefer the two picks over Giddey, who they also will have to pay.
With how the Bulls have operated over the last six months, this deal doesn't exactly make the most sense. And I fear this will end up being a big mistake in the long run.