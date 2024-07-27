NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Denver Nuggets
Biggest mistake: Losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency
Even though the Denver Nuggets are coming off a somewhat disappointing showing last season, in which they lost at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference semifinals, I don't think there are any concerns about this team heading into the 2024-25 NBA season. Of course, with the exception of losing Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in free agency. You'd have to believe that the Nuggets tried their best to keep KCP around but ultimately they couldn't match the money the Orlando Magic threw at him.
And while that's not entirely the Nuggets' fault, there is going to be some blame that they're going to garner. Losing KCP to the Magic will end up being the biggest mistake of the Nuggets this summer. The hope is that Denver will have other contributors step up in his absence this season, but that's far from a guarantee.
What KCP was able to do for the Nuggets in the backourt, opposite of Jamal Murray, can't be fully measured by the stat sheet. I believe many people are going to realize that this season.