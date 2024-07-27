NBA Rumors: 1 Huge mistake that every team has made so far in the offseason
Detroit Pistons
Biggest mistake: Signing Tobias Harris
I don't think there would be many who would dispute the argument that the signing of Tobias Harris will be remembered as a big mistake. It may not impact the Pistons much on the basketball court considering they're still in the early stages of a rebuild but it's the lack of responsibility the front office showed when they had the resources to spend. I understand the Pistons needed to reach a cap floor, but there were many other possibilities the Pistons could've explored than giving a large amount of their salary cap to a past-their-prime player.
This is just another strike against the front office and gives the rest of the league to not trust the process of the team. Plus, the addition of Harris to the rotation is likely going to limit the team's ability to fully hand over the keys of the franchise to their young core.
It may not seem like a colossal mistake from an objective perspective, but signing Harris to a huge free-agency deal seems like a huge waste. Credit to Harris for commanding the deal and you can't blame him in this situation, but this is not a good move for Detroit.