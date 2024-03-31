NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
With roughly two weeks remaining in the regular season, it's difficult for teams not to begin taking an early look at what could await them during the offseason. While a handful of teams have their entire focus on making a deep playoff run and possibly winning an NBA Championship this season, for the majority of the league, their front offices are already making plans for how to attack the offseason.
As the countdown to the offseason begins, we explore one burning question each team needs to answer soon.
Atlanta Hawks
Burning question: Is a retooling of the roster truly going to take place this summer?
One of the bigger questions of the offseason revolves around whether the Atlanta Hawks will explore retooling their roster this summer. Specifically, will the Hawks end up trading one of Trae Young or Dejounte Murray? Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season and into the playoffs, this is one question that will need to quickly be answered for the Hawks.
The front office is expected to have its hands full this offseason and there needs to be at least some clarity as it revolves around the future of their two big stars before the summer even arrives. That should be a priority for the team at the moment. Even though the Hawks are likely going to qualify for the postseason, there are some bigger-picture questions on the horizon for this team.