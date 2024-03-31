NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Indiana Pacers
Burning question: Is the Tyrese Haliburton and Pascal Siakam duo enough to make waves?
Just before the NBA Trade Deadline, the Indiana Pacers made a huge investment in their future. In acquiring Pascal Siakam from the Toronto Raptors, the Pacers made it clear that they believe the duo of Tyrese Halliburton and Siakam could make way for the new era of Pacers basketball. One of the bigger questions that the Pacers will need to answer between now and the offseason is whether this duo is enough to be considered as a championship core for the franchise moving forward.
Heading into the offseason, it's likely that the Pacers are going to explore building around these two players. One thing that they have to be completely sure about heading into the offseason is that these are the two cornerstones of the franchise that are going to lead them to new heights in the Eastern Conference.
And with the way that they've played since the acquisition of Siakam, that's far from a certainty. The Pacers are talented but at some point they're going to have to make some waves in the East. Maybe we see the start of that with a strong showing in this year's NBA Playoffs.