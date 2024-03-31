NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
LA Clippers
Burning question: What if the LA Clippers don't make a deep playoff run?
Whether they're willing to believe it or not, the LA Clippers are going to have some big questions to answer this offseason. Unless something dramatically changes between now and the end of the season, the Clippers are likely going to lose in the first or second round of the playoffs. Especially with the way that they've been playing over the last couple of months of the season, this is not a team that has a championship outlook at the moment.
They may have built a championship-worthy roster on paper but over the last six weeks, this team has taken significant steps back in their pursuit of emerging as a true championship contender in the Western Conference. Assuming that the Clippers do not make a deep playoff run, there will be humongous long-term questions that this franchise would have to answer.
The biggest of such being, whether this core is good enough to win a championship in the future. If the answer to that question is no, then perhaps we could begin to see a rebuilding of the roster this summer.