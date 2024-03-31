NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Los Angeles Lakers
Burning question: Can the front office pull off a big move this offseason?
In abstaining from making a big move at this year's NBA Trade Deadline, or burning any of their assets at all, the Los Angeles Lakers essentially have all their eggs in the NBA offseason. With LeBron James quickly approaching the final few seasons of his career and Anthony Davis still very much in his prime, the pressure is on this front office to add one more All-Star piece to this championship puzzle.
At the very least, it's been quite clear this season that the Lakers are another big addition away from competing with the likes of the Denver Nuggets and Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference. Could the Lakers make a first-round series interesting and possibly pull off an upset? Absolutely.
However, realistically, this team is still an All-Star edition away from making a deep run and potentially winning another championship in the LeBron window. The biggest question that the Lakers face heading into the offseason is whether or not the front office will be able to pull off such a move.