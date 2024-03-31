NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Memphis Grizzlies
Burning question: Is it time to retool around Ja Morant?
After what will be remembered as a lost season for the Memphis Grizzlies, this is a team that will head into the offseason with the need to retool the roster around Ja Morant slightly. I can't imagine that this is the summer in which the Grizzlies are going to make a big move, but there's no question that even if Morant was completely healthy this season, the Grizzlies would probably be in that second or third tier of the Western Conference hierarchy.
If the Grizzlies want to seriously build a contender around Morant, it's clear they need to compile more talent. The addition of Marcus Smart last offseason could end up being a great move next to Morant, but we didn't see enough of it this season. After deciding to move on from Steven Adams, the Grizzlies are likely going to look to add to the front cord during the summer.
The question that the Grizzlies must ask themselves is whether that's the only need that they have on the roster that could be fulfilled with a move during the offseason.