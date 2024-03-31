NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Burning question: Does the team's success this season change the outlook for Karl-Anthony Towns?
Before this season even started, there were some whispers that the Minnesota Timberwolves were exploring the option of keeping the window open of potentially trading Karl-Anthony Towns. However, you can't help but wonder how that sentiment has changed over the course of the season. The Timberwolves have been one of the most impressive teams in the Western Conference this season, and they're going to be in a great position to make a deep run in this year's postseason.
But heading into the offseason, you can't help but wonder if the perception of Towns has changed in the organization since the start of the season. No matter how this season ends, the Wolves must take the next step in building around Anthony Edwards. The big question that the Wolves will have to ask themselves is whether Towns is part of that long-term future.
If not, then perhaps this run by the Wolves means a lot less than perhaps most think it does around the league.