NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
New Orleans Pelicans
Burning question: Is the team building around Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson?
All of a sudden, the New Orleans Pelicans have emerged as one of the most intriguing teams in the Western Conference. There's a chance that they end up catching the LA Clippers and finish as the fourth seed in the Western Conference standings, but either way, it appears that they're going to face off with LA in the first round of the playoffs. If that ends up happening and the Pelicans do end up beating the Clippers in the first-round series, this is a team that is going to have a golden opportunity this offseason to continue to build forward.
The big question that the Pelicans have to answer between now and then is whether they're building around Brandon Ingram or Zion Williamson. If the Pelicans do have to choose between the two, and I'm not saying that they have to, it'll be interesting to see what that resolution ends up being.
Zion has looked better down the stretch, after a rough start to the season, and would make this specific decision all the more difficult. And let's not forget Brandon Ingram needs to sign a contract extension sooner rather than later.