NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Burning question: Is it time to burn some assets for an established star?
Looking like a team that is ready to take the next step as a franchise at the moment, and no matter how they run in the postseason ends, you can help but wonder if the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to enter the offseason with the desire to add an established star and attempt to help this team emerge as a legit NBA championship contender in the Western Conference next season. You'd imagine the opportunity is going to be there for OKC this summer.
But the big question for the Thunder is whether or not now is the time to burn some of their assets in an attempt to land a difference-making star next to Shai-Gilgeous Alexander. Over the next two NBA Drafts, the Thunder have a potential five first-round picks heading their way. If they wanted to, the Thunder could theoretically package any number of those picks for a potential difference-making start to add to the team.
Oklahoma City has been building this very moment. The question that the Thunder will have to ask themselves heading into the offseason is whether or not now is the time to pounce on making a big move.