NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Orlando Magic
Burning question: How can the Orlando Magic add a veteran star without stunting their young talent?
Similarly out East, the Orlando Magic are a team that has outplayed their expectations so far this season. Even though this is still a young team that is hitting its stride, the Magic will have the opportunity to add some veteran talent during the summer and attempt to solidify themselves as a legitimate player in the Eastern Conference next season. The big question that the Magic will need to ask is how they balance adding veteran talent while also maintaining their young talent in a way that doesn't end up stunting their growth.
There has to be a happy medium here and the Magic needs to find it. The last thing the Magic need to do is to slowly pivot away from their young talent and push a win-now roster with the addition of veteran talent that's going to overwhelm the presence of their young core. If the Magic can avoid making that mistake, this is a team that could continue to grow into a long-term mainstay in the East.
Heading into the offseason, this is the balancing act that Orlando will have to play if they're going to take a tangible step forward when it comes to building out its roster for the future.