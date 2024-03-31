NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Philadelphia 76ers
Burning question: Will the Sixers be able to lure a superstar to play with Joel Embid?
Whether the Philadelphia 76ers are willing to admit it or not, they've been waiting for the offseason to make their big move. Once it became clear that James Harden was going to demand a trade away from the team, the Sixers made it clear that they didn't want to waste any of their "real" assets in-season and would much rather wait until the summer in order to add a potential superstar player next to Joel Embiid.
Heading into the offseason, the pressure will be on this front office to pull off such a move. The big question for the Sixers heading into the summer is whether or not they're going to be able to find said superstar to join Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in Philadelphia. While there are natural suitors (perhaps such as Paul George), pulling off such a move could prove to be a difficult task for the Sixers.
In essence, who wouldn't want to play with Embiid in the middle of his prime career? However, as we've seen time and time before, landing a superstar player via free agency or trade is a lot easier said than done in the NBA. This offseason, the Sixers will be put to that test.