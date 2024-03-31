NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Portland Trail Blazers
Burning question: How aggressive should the Blazers lean into the rebuild?
As the Portland Trail Blazers head into their first full offseason of a full-blown rebuild, one of the bigger questions that they're going to have to ask themselves heading into the summer is how aggressively they want to lean into this rebuild. Even though the Blazers have traded away Damian Lillard, this is still a team that has a few veteran pieces that they could still move on from to completely embrace the rebuilding of the roster.
And heading into the summer, the Blazers could once again play a big factor in the offseason chaos. Two names that Portland could easily trade at some point during the offseason or in the months leading to next year's NBA Trade Deadline are Malcolm Brogdon and Jerami Grant.
Over the next couple of months, this is a team that will have to decide whether they're willing to go all in on this rebuild or if they want to continue to play the middle ground in trying to rebuild while also not completely bottoming me out.