NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Sacramento Kings
Burning question: What is the next step of the build?
For the past two seasons, the Sacramento Kings have successfully established themselves as an emerging young team in the Western Conference. However, as they prepare to enter the NBA playoffs as somewhat of an underdog once again, this team is likely going to enter the offseason with two playoff appearances in back-to-back seasons but with no playoff series wins.
Even though the Kings are not under the same pressure to win as a franchise like the Los Angeles Lakers or even the Boston Celtics, the heat on the front office is going to grow heading into this summer. The big question that the Kings will have to answer is what is the next step for this build.
Even though this young core has shown promise heading into the future, at a certain point this team is going to have to make a move that is going to strengthen their chances to shake up the West. While the Kings have a talented roster, I'm not sure they have enough difference-makers to realistically make a ton of noise