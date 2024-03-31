NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
San Antonio Spurs
Burning question: What's the first piece to surround Victor Wembanyama with?
With one of the brightest futures in all the young Western Conference teams in the NBA, one of the bigger questions that the San Antonio Spurs will have to answer this summer is what is going to be the first big piece that the front office decides to place next to Victor Wembanyama. While there are certainly some roster questions that the Spurs still have to answer before they make a big jump up the Western Conference standings, one aspect that you can't question is their future Wemby.
Sooner rather than later, Wemby is going to be one of the best players in the league. In fact, there's already talk of Wemby being a top 20 player in the NBA already. Whether or not that is true is not what's important. It's the fact that Wemby, in his rookie season, has already taken the league by storm by what he's able to do on the court.
There's no question that the Spurs' future is bright and this first piece that they choose to surround Wemby with could play a huge role in whether this team becomes a playoff threat next season or not.