NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Utah Jazz
Burning question: Continue to slowly rebuild or pivot toward win now moves?
There's one problem that the Utah Jazz may have that no one seems to be talking about - it's the fact that Lauri Markkanen is set to be 27 years old at the start of next season. With the Jazz not being any closer to competing for a playoff spot in the Western Conference, it's natural to question where the Jazz is heading in terms of a build. If I had to guess, I'd say that the Jazz are closer to bottoming out than they are to building a winning roster that could make some noise in the Western Conference.
If that is indeed, the case, then it would probably be in the best interest of the Jazz to, at the very least, explore the thought of trading Markkanen at some point in the next calendar year. I understand the Jazz do not want to be a noncompetitive team in the NBA even while they're working towards a rebuild, but at the same time, can they rebuild properly if they don't completely bottom out?
That's the biggest question that they'll have to answer behind closed doors this offseason. And their actions will be very telling.