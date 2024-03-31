NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Brooklyn Nets
Burning question: What to do about Mikal Bridges?
Whether the Brooklyn Nets are willing to admit it or not, this is a team that has a big decision to make on Mikal Bridges. With the way he closed last season after he was acquired from the Phoenix Suns, the hope was that Bridges would take another step forward in his progression this year and emerge as a budding superstar in the NBA. Whether that was fair or not is irrelevant. The bottom line is that it's become clear that Bridges is probably not a superstar in the NBA.
And that's perfectly fine. If the Nets are willing to admit it. That means heading into the offseason, and the Nets either need to work hard to find a superstar to place next to Bridges or they completely have to move on from him and lean into another rebuild. Bridges is not this super young star that the Nets can slowly build around.
Bridges is going to be 28 years old by the time next season begins and is likely in the midst of his prime. If the Nets aren't careful, they could blow this small window they have to build with Bridges. Starting this summer, they have to quickly build on the fly. That's something the Nets will have to work through over the next couple of months.