NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Washington Wizards
Burning question: How to find a new face of the franchise?
Last offseason, the Washington Wizards, whether it was ultimately their decision or not, pivoted towards a rebuilding of the roster. They didn't completely bottom out as they decided to re-sign Kyle Kuzma to a rich free-agent deal, but this is a team that is less than 12 months removed from trading away the face of their franchise, Bradley Beal.
The big question that the Wizards will be tasked with heading into the offseason is how exactly they're going to find the new face of the franchise. That will become increasingly more difficult considering that this year's NBA Draft class is being labeled as weak. As they head into a new era of Wizards basketball, having a new face of the franchise in place as soon as possible would make the rebuild all the more simple. However, it could be a while before that comes to full fruition for the Wizards.
Heading into the summer, the Wizards need to essentially ask themselves, what's the first foundational move to make? Unfortunately, that is going to be a lot easier said than done.