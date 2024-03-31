NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Chicago Bulls
Burning question: How bad to the Chicago Bulls want to trade Zach LaVine?
In a vacuum, you can make the argument that there hasn't been a more disappointing team over the last couple of seasons than the Chicago Bulls. Considering the moves that they made three summers ago in which they pivoted toward a win-now build, the Bulls don't have much to show for it. They have a couple of playoff appearances but have not made it beyond the first round during this recent era.
Heading into the offseason, the biggest question that the Bulls will have to answer is how badly they want to trade Zach LaVine. Dating back to a few months ago, the Bulls were shopping LaVine but weren't in a position where they desperately wanted to get him off the roster. That's probably the biggest reason why he wasn't traded before the deadline.
The market simply wasn't what the Bulls expected and Chicago didn't just want to trade him just for the sake of trading him. The question is, is that going to change heading into the offseason? How badly do the Bulls want to move on from the LaVine era to make way for a new era of basketball for Chicago?