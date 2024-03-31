NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Burning question: What is the best way to handle the Donovan Mitchell situation?
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been consistently one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference this season. Short of a complete collapse in the final three weeks of the regular season, the Cavs are going to enter the playoffs as a top-four seat in the Eastern Conference. Considering that each of their big three has missed a considerable amount of time due to injury this season, the Cavs have been pretty impressive this season.
Heading into the offseason, no matter what happens in the playoffs, almost all the headlines surrounding Cleveland and their future this summer will revolve around Donovan Mitchell. Entering the offseason, the Cavs are likely going to offer Mitchell a contract extension. At that point, Mitchell is either going to sign the extension or opt to test free agency next summer. As the whispers surrounding Mitchell's creature continue to swirl, the Cavs could be entering an extremely difficult season in which they have to balance trying to win now versus trying to predict what Mitchell is going to do.
Of course, Mitchell signing an extension during the summer eliminates all of Cleveland's future problems. However, at least according to the recent reporting, that doesn't seem like it's going to happen.