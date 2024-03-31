NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Denver Nuggets
Burning question: What is the best way to keep the championship window open?
Heading into the NBA Playoffs, the Denver Nuggets are going to be one of the favorites to win it all. At the very least, the overwhelming expectation is that they're going to win the Western Conference. Anything short of that will be considered a disappointment for the defending champs. But no matter how this season ends, there's no question that the team's championship window will remain open for as long as Nikola Jokic resides in his prime.
One of the bigger questions for the Nuggets heading into the summer revolves around how to maximize that championship window and how to keep it open as long as humanely possible. Or, if the Nuggets manage to win the championship this season, how they keep the dynasty alive and well?
With a relatively young core in the middle of their prime, the Nuggets have a golden opportunity in front of them. This is a group that has the chance to win multiple championships over the next 3-5 years. How could the Nuggets emerge as the next great dynasty in the NBA?