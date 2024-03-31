NBA Rumors: 1 Important question for all 30 teams as countdown to offseason begins
With the offseason around the corner, we explore one important question that every NBA team must begin to answer.
Detroit Pistons
Burning question: Is another complete rebuild necessary?
The Detroit Pistons are in a difficult spot heading into the offseason. For the past few years, this team has worked hard to compile young talent in hopes of it blossoming one day soon into one of the best young cores in the league. That has not happened yet, and it's hard to see how that is going to change over the next year or two.
While the Pistons do have some quality young players on their roster, it's hard to pinpoint any one of them being the next face of the franchise. Even a player like Cade Cunningham; for as good as he's been for the Pistons when he's been healthy throughout the first few years of his career, I'm still not sold on his superstar potential.
And if the Pistons can agree on that front, then there's a very real chance that another complete rebuild is going to be necessary if this team is going to return to consistent relevancy in the Eastern Conference. Heading into the offseason, this reality is something that will, at the very least, have to be discussed by the team's top decision-makers.