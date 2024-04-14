NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
And just like that, the 2023-24 NBA regular season has concluded. Or is on the precipice of doing so. While many teams across the league will begin preparing for a postseason run, there's also a good portion of teams that will start laying the foundation for the NBA offseason. Part of those early steps include identifying which players will be part of the fold moving forward.
As teams begin to make those types of evaluations, we'll begin to do the same. With the NBA offseason on the horizon, we predict 1 player on all 30 teams that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 season.
Atlanta Hawks
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Saddiq Bey
Saddiq Bey's tenure with the Atlanta Hawks has been everything but ideal. Acquired from the Detroit Pistons at last year's NBA Trade Deadline, the hope was that Bey could prove his worth enough that the Hawks would sign him to an extension. In the final year of his contract, this season would prove to be a make-it-or-break-it year for Bey with the Hawks. While did have his flashes throughout this season in Atlanta, it's hard to imagine the Hawks jumping to re-sign him this offseason.
Having suffered a torn ACL, there's no guarantee Bey will be able to play until mid-season next year. Add that to Bey's regression in overall efficiency this season, combined with the continued emergence of Jalen Johnson and DeAndre Hunter, there's a very real chance the Hawks elect to cut their losses with Bey heading into the offseason.