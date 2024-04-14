NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Golden State Warriors
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Chris Paul
When the Golden State Warriors acquired Chris Paul last offseason, it was viewed as a pretty surprising move. In essence, when you look at this Warriors roster, adding another starting caliber point guard doesn't really make all that sense. Especially when Stephen Curry is still playing at a very high level. That said, in retrospect, taking a flyer on Paul is not the worst idea. The Warriors tried it, and it simply did not work this season. That's OK.
Heading into the offseason, the Warriors can't make that same mistake. Now that he is essentially an expiring contract, the Warriors will have an easier time in attempting to trade Paul. After the experiment this season, it's easy to see that he doesn't really fit with what the Warriors need as they look to get back on the right track after another disappointing regular season.
Considering his $30 million expiring contract, the Warriors could end up using Paul's salary in an attempt to land another difference-making contributor heading into next season.