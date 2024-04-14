NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Houston Rockets
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Boban Marjanovic
For a team that has certainly had its ups and downs this season, the Houston Rockets are likely going to enter the offseason with the intention of making a few changes to their roster. With a talented core in place, the Rockets just need to add one more strong difference-maker, and likely strengthen their depth, as they attempt to take another step forward in the Western Conference standings next season. Retooling their supporting cast could go a long way and helping the Rockets accomplish that.
One move that is likely to happen at some point during the offseason is the team letting Boban Marjanovic walk in free agency. Not playing much of a role this season for the Rockets, it's hard to envision Houston deciding to re-sign Boban this summer.
Short of the team falling into a desperate situation with their frontcourt depth, it's safe to say that Boban won't be on the Rockets next season. Whether he'll continue his career on another team remains to be seen, but his time in Houston is likely over.