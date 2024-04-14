NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
LA Clippers
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: P.J. Tucker
The LA Clippers have quickly emerged as a real player heading into the NBA Playoffs in the Western Conference. After a difficult six weeks in February and March, it appears that the Clippers are back on track at the most important time of the year. One player who doesn't seem to be part of the team's future plans, however, is P.J. Tucker. After falling out of grace in LA, there was a belief that the Clippers were going to trade Tucker by the deadline. That didn't happen. After that, there was another narrative that suggested Tucker would be bought out at some point by LA. That didn't happen either.
Heading into the offseason, you'd have to imagine that this divorce is going to take place one way or another. The big question is whether Tucket would decline his player option to hit free agency. Even if he doesn't, you'd have to think he's a strong candidate to be traded at some point in the next few months if he remains on the roster.
Once it became clear that Tucker was not going to be a big part of the team's rotation, the writing was on the wall. This summer, you'd have to imagine that Tucker finally is freed.