NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster

Memphis Grizzlies
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Luke Kennard
After a season to forget, in which they are going to finish with one of the sixth-worst records in the NBA, the Memphis Grizzlies are equipped with the task of improving the roster without a natural path toward doing so. That's why I believe while Luke Kennard has one more year remaining on his contract (a team option), he's unlikely to be on the roster for the Grizzlies to start next season. He's either going to be a cap casualty or the Grizzlies are going to use his salary in an attempt to acquire a difference-making player via trade.
Kennard hasn't been as productive as perhaps the Grizzlies believed he would be. He's an excellent 3-point shooter and does hold value across the league. He may not be the best supporting player next to Desmond Bane and Ja Morant, and might end up being more valuable to the team on the trade block than in the lineup.
If the Grizzlies want to improve their roster heading into next season, they must find ways in how to improve their roster via trade. I don't see how Kennard isn't part of those plans if that's a path Memphis elects to take.