NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Minnesota Timberwolves
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Kyle Anderson
As the Minnesota Timberwolves continue to emerge as one of the most dynamic teams in the Western Conference, no matter how this season ends for them in the NBA playoffs, this is a team that is going to head into the offseason with some momentum pushing them forward. However, there's a big decision to make as it regards a few players on their roster. One player whose future is very much undetermined at this point is Kyle Anderson.
In what could be his final stretch with the Wolves, as they prepare for what they hope to be is a deep playoff run, it's far from a conclusion that he will be re-signed by the team this offseason. In fact, you can probably make a strong argument that because of his diminished role with the team this year, it would be somewhat surprising if Anderson was back with the Wolves next season.
Considering there will likely be more appealing offers on the table for Anderson in for agency, at this point it's not difficult to envision him signing elsewhere during the summer.