NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
New Orleans Pelicans
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Jonas Valanciunas
While it may seem like a natural move, I don't believe Jonas Valanciunas is going to be on the New Orleans Pelicans roster next season. You'd assume the Pelicans are going to want to re-sign Valanciunas, especially considering how good the team looked for the majority of the season. However, as an expiring contract, I also believe that Valanciunas may seek other opportunities. As he gets closer and closer to the end of his career, you'd have to imagine he's going to be interested in joining a contender in hopes of winning another championship.
Even though the Pelicans are improved, this team is not close to winning a championship. Ultimately, that could hinder contract talks between both sides. We also can't overlook the fact that the Pelicans will have their hands full in trying to settle their future in regards to Brandon Ingram who if he doesn't sign an extension this summer will be entering the final year of his contract next year.
The Pelicans may have other priorities heading into the offseason other than re-signing Valanciunas, who may already be thinking about other opportunities anyway.