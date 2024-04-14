NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
New York Knicks
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Isaiah Hartenstein
As one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference, the Knicks are likely in line to pay OG Anunoby big money this offseason. That's going to make it increasingly difficult to keep around a quality supporting player such as Isaiah Hartenstein. In what has become one of the best seasons of his career, Hartenstein is set to break the bank this offseason in free agency. And that's why he isn't likely to be on the Knicks roster next season.
Here's the bottom line when it comes to Hartenstein: with the money he's likely going to demand on the open market, because of how good he looked stepping into a starting role, it wouldn't make much sense for the Knicks to re-sign him. Essentially, the Knicks can't afford to be paying starting money to a non-starter. And unless the Knicks end up trading Mitchell Robinson this summer, Hartenstein isn't going to be a starter in New York.
Heading into the offseason, I fully expect Hartenstein to get starter money from elsewhere in free agency. And that's perfectly fine since the Knicks already have their starting center in place.