NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Oklahoma City Thunder
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Gordon Hayward
There may not be a team in the NBA that has a brighter future and is also set up for success more than the Oklahoma City Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is already an NBA MVP candidate and Chet Holmgren would be the NBA's Rookie of the Year if it wasn't for Victor Wembanyama. If the Thunder can get one more star contributor, this is a team that could compete for a championship in the not-so-distant future. Taking a bit of a risk at the NBA Trade Deadline, the Thunder took a flier on Gordon Hayward. However, since joining the team, Hayward hasn't been able to carve out a huge role on the team.
That's why heading into the offseason, I fully expect Hayward to find his way to a different opportunity via free agency. At this point in his career, Hayward is in the business of competing for championships. While the Thunder hope to do that, Hayward hasn't exactly fit on the team seamlessly.
Because of that, there's a very good chance that Hayward will be one-and-done with the Thunder after this season.