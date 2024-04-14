NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Orlando Magic
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Markelle Fultz
The writing may already be on the wall for Markelle Fultz when it comes to his future with the Orlando Magic. It can't bode well for Fultz's future with the team that they signed Cole Anthony to a recent extension, still have a couple of years to make a decision on Jalen Suggs, and then recently drafted Anthony Black and Jett Howard. With a loaded backcourt, Fultz's time with the Magic is likely coming to a close after this season. Add in the fact that Fultz has seen a diminished role with the team and his overall production and efficiency have also taken a hit, it's pretty safe to say that the Magic is already pivoting away from Fultz without actually doing it just yet.
Fultz is likely going to have other offers in free agency and it's almost crazy to think about the fact that he's still just 25 years old. He may still have a future in the NBA but I'd be shocked if it ended up being with the Magic.
As Orlando begins to build around Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner, some tough decisions will have to be made sooner rather than later. A decision on Fultz will likely be one of those this offseason.