NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Phoenix Suns
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Eric Gordon
The Phoenix Suns are going to have a hard time keeping their supporting cast together this summer and one of them that I expect to wiggle free is Eric Gordon. That's based on the idea that he's going to opt out of his current contract to sign with another contender next season. As his role on the team has diminished over the last couple of months, I believe there's a good chance Gordon will reevaluate how this season has gone and elect to join another contender during the offseason. At 35 years old, Gordon may not have many years left in his career. In fact, this upcoming season could end up being his last. I'd imagine he wants to put himself in the best position to win a championship next season.
The Suns may not give him the best chance to win a championship before the end of his career. If Gordon comes to that conclusion, there's a very high chance he ends up switching teams during the summer.
The Suns could be in a difficult position this offseason. With how deep they are in the luxury tax, who knows which players are coming back next season and which aren't?