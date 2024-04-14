NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Sacramento Kings
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Malik Monk
Over the past two seasons, now, the Sacramento Kings have been one of the better emerging teams in the Western Conference. However, this is a team that could be headed into an offseason where they need to take another step forward if they want to fall into any level of success in the playoffs. If the Kings lose early on in the playoffs once again, the heat will be on for the front office heading into the summer. If it becomes clear that the Kings need to make another difference-making addition, it could create a complicated future for one of their key bench contributors, Malik Monk.
A player who has become an important part of the Kings' recent regular-season success, you'd imagine that Monk will be a high priority for the team heading into the offseason. However, if the Kings need to make another big move, perhaps they may not want to pay the big money that Monk could be in line to make on the open market.
You'd have to imagine that there's going to be another team out there that's going to throw big money in the direction of Monk in free agency. What I'm saying is that it's far from a foregone conclusion that the Kings match it.