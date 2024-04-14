NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Toronto Raptors
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Gary Trent Jr.
As the Toronto Raptors head into their first full offseason in retooling their roster around Scottie Barnes, there are several teams on the roster whose futures are very much unknown. Gary Trent Jr. happens to be one of the bigger question marks. He's an unrestricted free agent heading into the summer and I simply don't believe that he would be considered a big part of the Raptors' future. I could end up being very wrong about this, but I do believe that there's more of a chance that both sides elect to move on rather than Toronto giving Trent the big contract that he's going to demand in free agency.
Trent has floated in and out of the Raptors' starting lineup, and it's hard to get a good indication of how they feel about him long-term. As a player who has been subjected to trade rumors on and off over the past two seasons, there's a chance he ends up moving on altogether when he gets the chance in free agency.
And, in the end, the Raptors may not want to give out big money to a player that is still relatively unproven as a high-end difference-maker in the league.