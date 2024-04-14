NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Utah Jazz
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Omer Yurtseven
Last offseason, the Utah Jazz took a flier on former Miami Heat center Omer Yurtseven. Having not played much of a role for the Jazz this season, sitting third at the position on the depth chart, I'd say that there's a good chance the team ends up declining his player option for next season and decides to move on from him this summer. Yurtseven has averaged 11 minutes per game in the 47 games he's appeared in this season. Maybe the Jazz believe that he's worth keeping on the roster next season but he seems to be an easy player to cut from the roster if they want to take on another prospect this summer.
At the very least, the Jazz may want to open up another roster spot heading into free agency and he would be one of the most likely candidates to be released. Either way, it's pretty safe to say that Yurtseven is not going to be a key part of the Jazz's build heading into the future.
As the Jazz digs deeper into this build and figures out what next step they want to take as a franchise, Yurtseven could end up being one of the players that end up on the outside looking in this summer.