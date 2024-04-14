NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Brooklyn Nets
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Lonnie Walker IV
Despite the encouraging counting stats that Lonnie Walker IV has posted this season, it's pretty safe to say that it's been an up-and-down year for the 25-year-old guard. Having signed a one-year deal last summer with the Brooklyn Nets, the hope was that he could find a home in Brooklyn via this prove-it deal. I'm not sure that has happened. Quite frankly, Walker leaving in free agency probably makes the most sense for both sides. Walker has earned a large role for the team moving forward and he may look for other options that could give him the best opportunity to capitalize on his talents.
Walker could find himself back to the drawing board after taking somewhat of a step back this season with the Nets. At this point, Walker needs to truly evaluate what's most important to him at this point in his career. Does he want more playing time in an attempt to establish himself as a defined NBA player or would he rather play a bench role for a contending team (as he did with the Los Angeles Lakers last season)?
No matter what he decides on that front, either option could very well lead him away from the Nets in free agency.