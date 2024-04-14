Sir Charles in Charge
NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster

Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.

By Michael Saenz

Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat
Philadelphia 76ers v Miami Heat / Megan Briggs/GettyImages
Washington Wizards

1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Tyus Jones

The Washington Wizards are likely going to endure some big changes this offseason. As they lean into more of a rebuild, there's an expectation that there is going to be more roster turnover this summer. There's likely a good chance that Tyus Jones ends up being part of those changes. As an expiring contract after this season, Jones could end up exploring other options in free agency.

As a soon-to-be 28-year-old, it doesn't make much sense for Jones to return to the Wizards next season. I'd imagine that he's going to get a free-agency offer to join a contender or a playoff team, and he's going to take it this summer. Considering that, it makes the Wizards' decision to not trade Jones at the NBA Trade Deadline that much more head-scratching. Either way, expect Jones to find his way off the Wizards this summer.

Jones could be a valuable backup point guard for many contending teams across the league. And he's proven recently that he could be a spot-starter or even a stopgap at the position if needed too.

