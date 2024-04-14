NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Charlotte Hornets
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Seth Curry
For such a young team, it's hard to pinpoint one player who definitely won't be back on the team next season. However, for the Charlotte Hornets, I think the answer has to be Seth Curry. He seems like the candidate to make the most sense. Since acquiring him, Curry hasn't made a huge impact for the Hornets, and the biggest reason why he did make sense before was due to the team's injuries and the departure of Terry Rozier.
However, Curry doesn't fit the timeline of the Hornets moving forward. Charlotte is likely going to add to its backcourt via the NBA Draft and/or free agency and that could leave Curry on the outside looking in as a potential trade block candidate. Add in the fact that he's going to be 34 years old at the start of next season, and it's easy to see why he could emerge as a natural trade candidate heading into the summer.
Again, this is not the perfect prediction since Curry has one year left on his contract but he doesn't fit the Hornets' timeline much at this point.