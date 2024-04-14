NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Cleveland Cavaliers
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Marcus Morris
Even though Marcus Morris decided to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers after he was bought out this season, his options were certainly limited because of the CBA. However, as he prepares for free agency, you'd have to think that he's going to move on from the Cavs after this season. As he continues to hunt for championships at this point in his career, there are simply going to be better options out there for Morris during the offseason. For as talented as the Cavs are, Morris is unlikely to re-sign with the team after this season.
Even more so considering he hasn't carved out much of a role for the Cavs in the short time he's been with the team. At this point, there's not even a guarantee that he will be a consistent part of the rotation heading into the NBA Playoffs. At this point in his career, for what he's likely prioritizing, Morris seems to be one-and-done with the Cavs.
If that does end up being the case, I'm not sure the Cavs would be that heartbroken over the move. This is a situation where both sides could be expecting a divorce, if you can even call it that, heading into the offseason.