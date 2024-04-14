NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Dallas Mavericks
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Derrick Jones Jr.
As a team that faced many questions heading into the season, we won't exactly know how the Dallas Mavericks fared this year without seeing how they look in the NBA playoffs. Nevertheless, if there's one thing that we've learned about the Mavs, it's that the potential duel of Kyrie Irving and Luka Donc could potentially work in Dallas.
Aside from that, one other player that has been a bright spot for the team is Derrick Jones Jr. Having a strong season in which he's averaged nine points on 35 percent shooting from three-point range, you'd have to imagine that Jones is going to have more options by testing free agency this summer than he did last year.
Because of that, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Mavs move away from Jones. Especially if he is in line to get a contract that is going to put the Mavs in a difficult situation to match. Jones has been relatively productive for the Mavs this season, but when they signed him last summer this always felt like a one-year deal at the most.