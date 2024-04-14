NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Denver Nuggets
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
There's a case to be made that the Denver Nuggets are in a great position to repeat as NBA Champions. They certainly have some work to be done as the start of the NBA Playoffs quickly approaches, but they're going to be an overwhelming favorite to win the Western Conference. Additionally, they may be the only team in the league that has a fighting chance to beat the Boston Celtics in a seven-game playoff series. If the Nuggets are able to pull off such a feat, the team's supporting cast is going to be a big reason why. A big part of Denver's impressive supporting cast over the last couple of seasons is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.
As important as KCP has been to the Nuggets, there's a very real chance that this ends up being his final year in a Nuggets uniform. In the final year of his contract, his play over the past two years could open the door for him to sign a pretty hefty deal in free agency this summer. And with the Nuggets' large cap already, it's far from a certainty that they'd be willing to bring KCP back no matter the cost heading into the offseason.
At 31 years old, KCP could be in for another large contract this summer. And there's a good chance it doesn't come with the Nuggets.