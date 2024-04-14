NBA Rumors: 1 player from all 30 teams that definitely won't be on 2024-25 roster
Exploring one player on every team that definitely won't be on the roster heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Detroit Pistons
1 Player who definitely won't be on the roster next season: Evan Fournier
The Detroit Pistons will head into the offseason with plenty of work to be done. While it's almost impossible to predict how the Pistons exactly will tackle the summer, it's pretty safe to say that there is at least one player who will not be on the roster next season. After acquiring him at the NBA Trade Deadline, I'd be pretty confident to say that Evan Fournier is not going to be on the Pistons roster heading into next season.
Fournier has a team option for next year and short of the Pistons finding a way to offload that via trade, it wouldn't make much sense for them to bring him back heading into next season. Even less so considering the uncertainty that revolves around this team's future.
If the Pistons truly wanted to bring him back, they could decline that option and try to re-sign him to a cheaper deal. However, I have difficulty envisioning that coming to fruition this offseason. Especially considering the Pistons have bigger problems they need to solve.