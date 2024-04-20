NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
With the 2023-24 NBA regular season officially in the books and with the playoffs in full swing, this is the ideal time to begin to look back at the year that was for many teams. For some individual players, their careers will never be the same thanks to their performances in the regular season. With the uncertainty that is the offseason, let's take a look at one player on all 30 teams that reached untouchable trade status with their play during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Atlanta Hawks
Untouchable status: Jalen Johnson
In the third season of his young career, Jalen Johnson emerged as a breakout player for the Atlanta Hawks this season. For all that the Hawks as a team left to be desired, Johnson was one of the few individual bright spots for the team this season. In what was a breakout year for Johnson, he averaged 16 points, nine rebounds, and four assists on 51 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range.
While the Hawks have some pretty big questions about their future heading into the offseason, it's pretty safe to assume that Johnson isn't a part of those concerns. Still on a relatively cheap contract, the Hawks can take advantage as Johnson continues to grow into a potential star in this league.
If Atlanta doesn't have much else they could feel good about heading into the offseason, Johnson has been a recent pleasant surprise for the team. At this point, it's pretty safe to assume Johnson is as close to an untouchable as the Hawks have on their roster right now.