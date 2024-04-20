NBA Rumors: 1 Player on all 30 teams who reached untouchable trade status in 2023-24
Looking back, we explore one player on every team that reached untouchable status during the 2023-24 NBA season.
Golden State Warriors
Untouchable status: Jonathan Kuminga
I think it's safe to say that the Golden State Warriors made it pretty clear this season that Jonathan Kuminga is as close to an untouchable trade piece as they have on their roster. Of all their young players that they've been reluctant to give up on, it's Kuminga that has shown the most promise. In what could be labeled as somewhat of a breakout season, Kuminga proved that he could be a valuable starter in this league.
As the Warriors head into the offseason and look at how to retool around their championship core, you'd have to imagine that Kuminga is going to be part of the team's future plans. After refusing to move him at this year's NBA Trade Deadline, it would be shocking if the Warriors switched up on philosophy.
Short of a superstar player becoming available, it appears as if Kuminga is going to receive that untouchable trade status heading into the summer. And with how he played this season (averaging 16 points and five rebounds on 53 percent shooting from the field), it's hard to blame the Warriors for this line of thinking.